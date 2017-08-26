BMW hit-and-run: Rs 2 lakh relief offer turned down, for now

The court also directed him to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family, and Rs 2 lakh to the other injured man, a journalist, who was riding pillion. The court also directed him to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family, and Rs 2 lakh to the other injured man, a journalist, who was riding pillion.

The counsel for the person injured in the 2008 BMW hit-and-run case on Friday refused to accept the cheque of Rs 2 lakh offered to him as per the trial court’s direction. Pankaj Shrivastava, counsel for Mrigank Shrivastava, told the Delhi High Court that he needed to consult the latter before accepting the amount. Meanwhile, Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal extended the bail of the convict, Utsav Bhasin, till September 7 on the same terms and conditions as imposed by the trial court.

Counsel for Bhasin, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, told the judge that a compensation amount of Rs 35 lakh was given to the victim’s family, following which they said that they did not want to take the matter further.

The judge, however, said no such submission was given, or put on record in the court. Following this, Luthra said the court could take the statement provided by the victim’s family on record. Earlier in July, a city court had sentenced Utsav Bhasin to two years in jail for mowing down a motorcyclist in 2008. The court also directed him to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family, and Rs 2 lakh to the other injured man, a journalist, who was riding pillion.

