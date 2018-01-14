BMW being driven by DU student mows down cyclist: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist died after he was hit by a BMW, allegedly being driven by a 19-year-old Delhi University student, near Kirori Mal College on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the victim, who was crossing the road, was flung almost 10 feet into the air and landed a few metres away. He died at the spot. The accused, a first-year student of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, allegedly fled the spot but was arrested later, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal said they have arrested the teenager, who lives with his family in Punjabi Bagh. His father is a businessman, police said. “The arrest was made on Thursday evening after we identified him with the help of a CCTV camera, installed near the crime scene. We also recovered a vehicle part that fell at the spot during the incident. Using this we could identify the car. We have recovered the boy’s licence and seized the car. The accused does not have a criminal record,” he said.

“The victim, Shivnath, lived in Jahangirpuri and worked with a private company as a clerk. He was crossing the road when he was hit by the vehicle. He suffered head injuries and died at the spot,” an officer said.

“Police used the part left behind to identify the car, and then approached the authority concerned to identify the accused. Police also found CCTV footage which showed the victim being hit by the vehicle. The car number was clearly visible,” police said, adding that the accused was arrested from his residence.

Police claimed the accused initially told them he was not present at spot, but broke down when he was shown the evidence. DCP Narwal said, “He said he got scared after the incident. He was going home from Kamla Nagar market. He did not tell his parents about the incident.” The accused was released on bail on Thursday a few hours after his arrest.

