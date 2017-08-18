Blue Whale: Delhi police keeping an eye on ‘suicide challenge’

Blue Whale: A reported suicide game (Source: Twitter) Blue Whale: A reported suicide game (Source: Twitter)

The Delhi Police has alerted its cyber cell unit to keep track of activities related to the ‘Blue Whale challenge’ on social media sites, after four teenagers across the country allegedly took their own lives while completing the challenge-based suicide game.

Stating that the ‘challenge’ caters especially to children, police sources told The Indian Express that a cyber expert team of Delhi Police has been asked to keep an eye on secretive groups through which the game enters social media.

Confirming this, DCP (cyber crime) Anyesh Roy said the team has been tasked with keeping track of any activities related to the game “round the clock”. “We are taking all measures to ensure users are not attracted to such challenges on social media. Certain activities related to this challenge have been noticed on some groups,” the DCP said.

DCP Roy added that police may also issue an advisory to parents and students, if required. “Secretive groups and hashtags are on our radar. We will take action against any site or link that promotes such a game or challenge,” he said.

The Blue Whale Challenge is a game wherein a group of administrators or a certain curator gives a participant a task to complete daily for a period of 50 days — at the end of which the participant is told to commit suicide.

Participants are expected to share photos of the challenges/tasks completed by them. However, there is still uncertainty over how a participant plays the game.

