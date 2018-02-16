Blind teacher held after students allege sexual harassment

Five more students came forward to register their complaints on Thursday. (Representational Image) Five more students came forward to register their complaints on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old visually impaired government school teacher for allegedly molesting seven students in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. The arrest was made on Wednesday after two students complained against him. Five more students came forward to register their complaints on Thursday. A senior police officer confirmed the arrest, but refused to divulge further details. According to police, the incident came to light when a woman police officer was conducting a counselling session on “good touch” and “bad touch”, under the Parivartan scheme of the Delhi Police.

“Minutes after the counseling session, two students of Class VIII approached her with their complaints. They alleged that their teacher touched them inappropriately after calling them on the pretext of tutoring them,” a senior police officer said.

Soon after, the school administration was approached and police encouraged them to lodge a complaint, the officer said.

“Senior officials of district were also approached. On the basis of their complaint, an FIR under several sections of the POCSO Act was registered against the teacher at Mukherjee Nagar police station. The accused was arrested and produced before a Delhi court. The court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days,” the officer said.

During questioning, the accused teacher claimed that since he is blind, he could have mistakenly touched them inappropriately.

However, during investigation, police found that he has been working at the school since 2010, and several complaints against him had surfaced earlier as well. The accused had given the same reason for his behaviour earlier too.

