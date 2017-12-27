Blind students can stay in Janakpuri community centre: DDA

The hostel had been operating out of a building in Janakpuri’s Virender Nagar for the last 17 years and housed about 20 people The hostel had been operating out of a building in Janakpuri’s Virender Nagar for the last 17 years and housed about 20 people

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Tuesday said occupants of Louis Welfare Progressive Association for the Blind, which was demolished by the land owning agency on December 15, can move to a community facility in Janakpuri without any fear of being evicted from there. DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, “The students will not be asked to leave the community hall till they are moved to a hostel for the visually impaired.” The building has enough rooms, halls, kitchen and toilet facilities and the DDA will bear the relocation cost, he added. A senior DDA official said that they recently held meetings with the social welfare department of the Delhi government, seeking space for the students to be rehabilitated. “The official has ensured that he will inform us as soon as there is space,” he said.

The hostel had been operating out of a building in Janakpuri’s Virender Nagar for the last 17 years and housed about 20 people, mostly students in Delhi University or the nearby Sarvodaya school. The occupants of the hostel, however, said they will move from the place only after they are offered a permanent solution. Kamlesh Kumar, 32, said, “We have written a letter to the L-G (who is also the DDA chairman), asking him to give a permanent accommodation instead of a temporary one.”

Pankaj Sinha, an advocate at Delhi High Court, said, “There are very few hostels for visually impaired college-going students and one of them — Sewa Kutir — is already full.”

Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director, centre for Holistic Development and homeless rights activist, said, “You cannot live inside the tent that DUSIB has offered the students. There must be some solution to the problem as soon as possible else the students might start falling sick.”

A senior DDA official said that the agency has also instructed its officials not to carry any demolition drive that results in displacement of people in winters even if they had encroached its land.

“It is a double-trouble for us. If we take action, people say we are being insensitive and if we don’t they say we allow encroachment on our lands.”

“But, during winters we will ensure that poor people are not displaced,” he said.

