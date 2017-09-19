Blast victim’s son wants to study, Delhi HC gives hope

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

Underlining the exceptional circumstances and predicament of a boy who lost his father in the 2011 Delhi High Court blast, the court asked the executive director of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) to sympathetically consider application for his admission.

Earlier, Sangita Ashok, wife of blast victim Ashok Kumar Sharma, had told the court that her son Rishab Sharma (19) was depressed as he was unable to secure admission in a college/course of his choice despite the court’s directive that children of the victims were to be rehabilitated. The university, however, denied him admission as he was unable to fill the form in the prescribed format. On Monday, standing counsel for DU said admission to regular college was not possible as admissions closed on August 31.

“It appears that an option of undertaking BA programme is possible in SOL. We are informed that the last date of admission was September 15,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said. Noting that the two subsequent days after September 15 were the weekend, the bench said Rishab could be permitted to apply if he submitted a hard copy of the application. “We make it clear that it is an exceptional circumstance and should not be treated as routine,” the bench said.

The bench had earlier directed Delhi Legal Services Authority to trace those injured, and ascertain their condition.

