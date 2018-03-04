‘Blackmailed by hacker’, Delhi woman attempts suicide

Police said the hacker allegedly demanded a hefty sum from her and threatened to post her nude pictures on social media. (File) Police said the hacker allegedly demanded a hefty sum from her and threatened to post her nude pictures on social media. (File)

Distraught after being blackmailed by a person — who allegedly hacked into her WhatsApp account and tried to extort money by threatening to post scantily clad photographs of her on social media — a 27-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide by slashing her wrist in south Delhi’s RK Puram.

Police said the woman, a resident of Janakpuri, used to work at a government agency. In 2015, she met a man at her workplace and started dating him soon after. “They later developed a physical relationship and started sharing intimate pictures on WhatsApp,” a police officer said.

In her complaint to police, the woman said that in May last year, a person allegedly hacked and logged into both their WhatsApp accounts and started sending obscene messages to each other.

“As per the complainant, they were shocked initially but later sorted out the misunderstanding that ensued because of the obscene text messages. However, soon after, the alleged hacker allegedly started demanding money from them,” the officer said, adding that when they ignored the hacker, he started sending obscene pictures and videos to both of them again.

Police said the hacker allegedly demanded a hefty sum from her and threatened to post her nude pictures on social media.

“When she told him that she would inform the police, the hacker claimed that no one would be able to help her out. Hearing this, the woman got scared and tried to commit suicide by slashing her wrist inside her office in RK Puram on February 9. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where she underwent treatment for a week,” a police officer said.

“While initially she had told police that she had attempted suicide as she was going through a financial crisis, she later broke down in front of her parents and confessed to the real reason. Her parents approached police with the complaint immediately after,” the officer said.

On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at R K Puram police station.

Police said they have sought the help of the Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police to help crack the case.

