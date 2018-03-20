BJP’s O P Sharma suspended from Budget session

BJP MLA O P Sharma in the Delhi Assembly (Express Archive) BJP MLA O P Sharma in the Delhi Assembly (Express Archive)

BJP MLA O P Sharma has been suspended for the rest of the Budget session on Monday, for allegedly using derogatory language while protesting the presence of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in the House. Gahlot is among the 20 disqualified AAP MLAs.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had said that Gahlot can continue as minister for six months from date of disqualification as per the NCT Act, but cannot vote in the House. Sharma alleged that the AAP was throttling the voice of the Opposition by suspending him. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said he will urge Goel to reconsider the decision.

