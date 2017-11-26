BJP’s Kurukshetra MP announces committee on forming new party

Rajkumar Saini. (File Photo) Rajkumar Saini. (File Photo)

BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini, who has been projecting himself as a prominent leader of the OBC community, on Sunday announced the formation of a 31-member committee to go into the issue of floating a political outfit before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Saini, known for his strong anti-Jat stand, has alleged that over the last seven decades, other backward classes (OBCs), backward classes, the poor and the farmers have been used merely as “vote bank” by various parties and that now the time has come to stand up and ensure that they get justice.

“I am your chowkidar (watchman), I have to protect your interests. We have to fight the battle of ballot,” the 64-year-old leader told a public rally, organised by his Lok Tantra Suraksha Manch, which the lawmaker has dedicated to late social reformer Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule.

Towards the end of his 50-minute-long speech, Saini sought to know from the people in the rally if they would support him if a separate political outfit is formed.

As people raised their hands to express their support, he said that he has been entrusted with great responsibility. On forming a separate political outfit, Saini then announced that a 31-member committee will seek views of other members of the community in the next two-three months and give its report accordingly.

“When you go from here, you ask other members over the next few months and prepare them mentally as to when the political outfit should be floated in future and what should be our next course of action. I will not take any step without your nod,” he told the gathering in Jind, which is Haryana’s Jat belt and considered the state’s political heartland.

Asserting that he was not against reservation being given to any community, Saini said that he has been demanding that reservation should be given on the basis of population and all sections should be covered.

Talking about need to check rising population, he said, “It has to be controlled and if China can do this, why can’t we? Merely saying Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai (Christians) are brothers will not do, all will have to be brought under one system and norm of ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do” will have to be strictly implemented.”

‘Hum Do, Hamare Do” refers to every couple having a maximum two children.

Apprehending breach of peace and law and order problem, a high alert was sounded in 11 districts of Haryana including Jind and Rohtak, as parallel rallies were to be addressed by Saini (in Jind) and All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik in Rohtak’s Jassia.

Mobile internet services were also suspended for three days in these sensitive districts until midnight today. Malik also addressed a rally in Jassia, which was attended by Union minister Birender Singh and Haryana’s main opposition leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

At the Jassia rally, pro-quota demand for the Jat community was once again raised. Foundation stone for an educational institute for the community was also laid.

At the rally in Jind, BJP MP Saini in his address thanked Union minister Upendra Khushwaha for attending the meet.

Saini asked OBCs to support and strengthen his hands so that he could fight for their rights. “Even Gods had to wage a fight against injustice. Lord Ram had to fight for justice,” he said.

Saini said, “Had this country’s command been under Sardar Patel, this country would have been far ahead than China and the US as well today. But it was misfortune of this country that the power passed on to those hands who had never faced poverty and those who shared close ties with the British.”

“Since the time the country attained freedom, we have been hearing tall speeches of ‘Garibi Hatao, Kisan Bachao and Mazdoor Bachao’ (Remove poverty, save farmers and save workers). At the time of Independence, the country’s population was 35 crore, out of which 17 crore were poor and today the population is 130 crore with 80 crore poor people. Is this the progress we have made?” the BJP lawmaker asked.

Attacking former Haryana chief ministers Om Prakash Chautala and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Saini alleged they had always made tall promises to people to protect their vote bank.

He said the Congress and the INLD had only played politics over the issues of Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal and reservation. “It is the tall speeches which have made the country hallow,” he said.

“These days we are hearing ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’, but merely raising this slogan will not work, for this interests of all sections need to be protected,” he said, taking a veiled swipe at his own party-led government in the state and at the Centre.

“We also heard many tall speeches regarding farmers’ plight… but these were never fulfilled,” he said. Saini reiterated his old demand that the Rajya Sabha should be abolished immediately, saying it was set up by the Britishers to serve their own interest.

“This country was first looted by the British and we attained freedom after so many sacrifices. But I have no hesitation in saying that earlier people with white skin used to loot this country and now people with brown skin are doing the same. Nothing has changed, even today we are carrying on with the British legacy.

“Seventy-eighty per cent ministers come from the Rajya Sabha, which has become a parking space for those who have been rejected by people or come from rich families or are politically influential. This Rajya Sabha is destroying our country,” he alleged.

