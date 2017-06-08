BJP youth wing leader seeks Re 1 as damages from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

A BJP youth wing leader on Thursday sought Re 1 as compensation from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh for projecting him as the person who assaulted former minister Kapil Mishra. BJP worker, Ankit Bhardwaj, in his plea told the Tees Hazari court that since he has no knowledge of the valuable assets of the defendants, he is demanding Re 1 as compensation.

“That the plaintiff (Bhardwaj) assesses the damages at Rs one crore but has no knowledge of any valuable assets of the defendants (Kejriwal and Singh). So the plaintiff limits his claim to Re 1,” the plea said.

Ankit Bhardwaj, a state executive member of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), had earlier filed a criminal defamation petition against the AAP leaders for “wrongly taking” his name in the media by describing him as the person who had assaulted Mishra on May 10.

