BJP workers sweep Delhi streets on Vajpayee’s birthday

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Sunday came out for voluntary sanitation work as they swept and removed garbage from streets to mark former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday as ‘Swachhta-Shuchita Divas’. They also put in efforts to promote cashless transactions as part of the ‘Sanitation-Good Governance Day’ celebration.

More than 25,000 BJP workers joined the campaign across Delhi, according to a statement from the party.

Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, and other leaders of the party’s Delhi unit organised sanitation-related programmes in several areas and popularised e-transactions.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari joined the campaign in his North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at Malka Ganj and Roshanara Road. Later, he and BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi helped party workers in removing debris from under Moolchand flyover in south Delhi area.

Tiwari called upon people to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to make India a “cashless economy”, and also help in making ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign a success, saying the two programmes will ultimately benefit the poor.