BJP workers surround Sisodia’s vehicle after his visit to Asha Kiran

Delhi BJP members Monday gheraoed Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while he was returning from a visit to Asha Kiran home for mentally challenged persons. A report about 11 deaths in the home within a span of two months has been taken up by the Delhi BJP. DCW chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the same and inspected the house, following which the commission issued a notice to the secretary, Social Welfare. Former BJP MLA Kulwant Rana, along with BJP workers, blocked Sisodia’s path and shouted slogans. The BJP workers were holding black flags as a mark of protest.

Rana claimed, “About 44 people have died in one year. This home has 950 inmates whereas it has a capacity of only 410. The staff requirement is at least 550, while the home has only 240 staff members. Why couldn’t the state government build another home in the past two years?”

Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta accused the government of neglecting Delhi to get power in Punjab and Goa.

Demanding an inquiry by an independent judge, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said, “There is utter chaos and callousness at the home. I am distressed to see these children living in such inhuman conditions. It is shameful for the Kejriwal government as it claims to provide the best healthcare in the country.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken questioned why the Social Welfare department, which runs the Asha Kiran home, was functioning without a separate minister, adding that it was not only bureaucrats but the Kejriwal government which was responsible for the poor condition of the home.

