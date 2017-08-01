‘BJP trying to hike power tariff through L-G’s office’: Aam Aadmi Party

Bhardwaj said the L-G’s office, at the behest of the BJP, had removed the officer who was formerly the chairperson of the DERC — the regulatory body for power in Delhi. (FILE) Bhardwaj said the L-G’s office, at the behest of the BJP, had removed the officer who was formerly the chairperson of the DERC — the regulatory body for power in Delhi. (FILE)

The AAP on Monday accused the BJP of attempting to increase prices of power through the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

Speaking at a press conference, senior party leader and party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “There is a conspiracy in Delhi which the BJP is doing. Through the L-G’s office, the BJP is attempting to increase power prices. The AAP, for two and a half years, has kept its promise and has not allowed power prices to increase.”

Bhardwaj said the L-G’s office, at the behest of the BJP, had removed the officer who was formerly the chairperson of the DERC — the regulatory body for power in Delhi. He added, “The DERC is now running with its old officer. This is the same officer who was there during Sheila Dikshit’s regime.”

“Working at the behest of the BJP, the L-G’s office is attempting to increase power prices. But the AAP would like to reassure the people of Delhi, that we will not allow this to happen now or in future,” he added.

The AAP also maintained that a hackathon in the United States had seen that EVM machines can be hacked.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App