BJP to mark three years of Aam Aadmi Party, with tactics just like AAP

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari attacked Kejriwal government on completion of three years of the government. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari attacked Kejriwal government on completion of three years of the government. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

In a campaign that closely resembles the one launched by the AAP in the run-up to the 2015 Assembly polls, the BJP’s Delhi unit will mark three years of the AAP government with a seven-day “jan andolan”. Attacking the AAP, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said its governance has become “synonymous with corruption, misconduct and dirty politics”.

Anti-corruption was one of the key poll promises made by the AAP before it came to power. Expressing “shock” at AAP’s plans to take out a “vikas yatra”, Tiwari spelt out BJP’s counter: “On February 14, we will release a white paper on the work done in the last three years. Our party workers will stage demonstrations outside the CM’s residence. We will launch a jan andolan against the AAP government in the next one week. This will include demonstrations outside the CM’s house, campaigns in markets, Metro stations and colleges.”

In 2015, the AAP had devised a new method of formulating their manifesto. The ‘jan andolan’ announced by the BJP on Monday is along the lines of AAP’s pre-poll initiative. With this new campaign, the BJP seems to be hitting the ground running ahead of the 2019 elections, and in the midst of a possibility of bypolls in 20 Assembly constituencies.

“On one day, we will hold a public meeting on ‘Delhi against corruption’. The AAP came out of the India Against Corruption movement but now it has become synonymous with corruption, misconduct and dirty politics. It is a government of urban Naxalites and their Vikas Yatra is being seen as Vinash Yatra by the people. Protests and public meetings on education, regularisation of unauthorised colonies and a mahapanchayat on farmers’ issues will also take place,” Tiwari said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App