BJP to go knocking on doors

A letter from the Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, addressed to the voters of the capital, will find its way to their homes on Sunday morning. More than a request to vote for the BJP, the letter will be an experiment to test the waters ahead of elections — on how much the cadre has managed to reach the voters.

The letter appeal is also the BJP’s answer to the AAP’s aggressive door-to-door campaigning — a strategy that reaped huge dividends for the AAP in the 2013 elections.

“The Sangh has always helped the BJP win elections by embarking on a door-to-door campaigning. But somewhere along the line, the party forgot this strategy. Last elections, we could not gauge the impact it would have when the AAP went on a door-to-door campaign,” a senior BJP leader said.

The experiment was suggested by BJP chief Amit Shah and the RSS lost no time in going about it.

A copy of the letter has been sent to persons in charge of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, who in turn will send it to those in charge of districts. This will then reach the Assembly in-charge and from there travel to the hands of the mandal in-charge. He will deliver the letter to every booth in-charge who will hand it over to panna pramukhs. These panna pramukhs will take the letter to each household in his/her lane and read it to the voters.

This will be the first communication with the voters ahead of polls. In the letter, Upadhyay appeals to voters to not fall prey to the lies of the AAP and the false promises of the Congress, a source said.

Three more such interactions — with CM candidate Kiran Bedi, PM Narendra Modi and national president Amit Shah making an appeal to voters — will follow.

“Unlike last time, we started working on the project quite early. Our cadre has been active for the last one-and-a-half months in each Assembly constituency. This is how we are planning to win. By Sunday, our panna pramukhs, who have been given task to read out the letter to each of the 30-40 odd houses in his/her lane, will have their first interaction with voters just ahead of elections. It will also help test the water for the BJP,” a senior leader said.

