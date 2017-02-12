BJP to give more tickets to OBC candidates in Delhi civic polls

The elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations are due in April. The elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations are due in April.

BJP will field more than 10 per cent OBC candidates in the upcoming MCD elections in view of the increase in number of seats in outer and semi urban parts of Delhi. After considering the effect of delimitation, the party has taken the decision to field more than 10 per cent candidates from other backward class candidates in the outer and rural pockets of Delhi where the number of seats have increased, said a senior office bearer of the party. He noted that a sizeable number of Purvanchal people live there the party’s new city president Manoj Tiwari has been focusing on these areas. An internal survey of the party has revealed improved condition of BJP in 13 Assembly segments where nearly 50-60 wards are at stake in outlying areas of Delhi.

“We are going with renewed vigor in these areas and expecting major success by fielding as many as possible OBC candidates,” said the party leader.

These bigger constituencies like Matiala, Burari and Kirari have responded “very positively” to the party after appointment of Manoj Tiwari as president of Delhi BJP, he claimed.

The elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations are due in April. Forty six wards are reserved for SC and SC (Women) candidates while half of the remaining 222 wards are reserved for women candidates.