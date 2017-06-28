BJP stages protest near Delhi Assembly over ‘graft’ in AAP government and denial of funds to civic bodies

Police use a water cannon to disperse BJP supporters during a protest against Delhi government near Vidhan Sabha complex, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Police use a water cannon to disperse BJP supporters during a protest against Delhi government near Vidhan Sabha complex, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday staged a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly before the House assembled for a special session, slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government for corruption and alleged denial of funds to the civic bodies. The protesters, who were trying to reach the Assembly premises, were detained by the police, but later released.

The party’s New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, MLA O P Sharma and many other partymen, including leaders of the Delhi BJP, participated in the protest. “Corruption in government work is rampant. Every department has its own stories of corruption,” the Delhi BJP’s general secretary Ravinder Gupta said and demanded that the chief minister issues a statement on allegations of graft during his rule.

Bhatia accused the Kejriwal government of a “biased approach” towards the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital and said “denial” of funds to the civic bodies by the government is “politically motivated”. “This is being done to defame the civic bodies ruled by the BJP,” he said.

The two-day special session of the Assembly called by the AAP government will discuss various issues, including quota for city students in DU colleges, report of a House committee on desilting of drains and weightage for local domicile candidates in teacher recruitment.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App