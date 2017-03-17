BJP silently admitted to rampant corruption: AAP

The party’s main strategy is to attack the BJP and the Congress on charges of rampant corruption in the municipal bodies. The party’s main strategy is to attack the BJP and the Congress on charges of rampant corruption in the municipal bodies.

Responding to the BJP’s announcement of not repeating their sitting councillors in the upcoming municipal polls, the Aam Aadmi Party maintained that the move is a “silent admission that the BJP councillors are corrupt”.

The AAP is set to face stiff competition from the Congress and BJP in the upcoming polls, following the parties’ resounding victory in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

The party, that was planning to review the candidature of the aspirants declared so far, on Thursday said it would not do so unless there are any serious charges against them. Party candidates have already started door-to-door campaigns.

The party’s main strategy is to attack the BJP and the Congress on charges of rampant corruption in the municipal bodies.

“If there was a list of then world’s most corrupt bodies, MCD will be on the top. Be it cleaning garbage, pension schemes or salaries of safai karamcharis, there have been scams in all of them… This is an open admission by the BJP that party councillors have been looting the city,” said Dilip Pandey, AAP Delhi unit convener.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now