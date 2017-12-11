BJP siding with Max Hospital, says AAP; Tiwari hits back at govt for ‘hasty decision’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tiwari raised concerns regarding the cancellation of the hospital’s licence. (File photo) Speaking to The Indian Express, Tiwari raised concerns regarding the cancellation of the hospital’s licence. (File photo)

Two days after the Delhi government cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, a war of words ensued between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. While Tiwari hit out at the Delhi government for not thinking through the decision, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP for “selling out to big corporates”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tiwari raised concerns regarding the cancellation of the hospital’s licence: “What has happened is heart-wrenching and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment. However, cancelling the licence of the hospital is a cheap publicity tactic by the government. I am sure that the decision will be revoked in a few days.”

“Have they thought about what will happen to the employees and the patients? Where will they go? The state of government hospitals is bad… Then you cancel a private hospital’s licence. You are not strengthening the infrastructure of government hospitals and you do not have a policy for private hospitals,” Tiwari said.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, reiterated the government’s stand that this wasn’t the first time that such an incident had taken place. “We are not against any hospital… We want public hospitals to improve, but that doesn’t mean we are against private hospitals. But if a private hospital does something wrong, loots the public, we can’t stay quiet. We will take action.”

Hitting out at Tiwari, he said, “I am very unhappy that Manoj Tiwari of the BJP is standing with Max Hospital. Max would have coughed up enough money, but we wouldn’t have been able to take money and keep quiet. We didn’t come here for power, we want to do good work, but we can’t keep quiet and stand silently when we see wrongdoing.”

