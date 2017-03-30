BJP sets up ‘war room’ for MCD polls

The Delhi BJP has begun preparing the party headquarters for the upcoming MCD polls by setting up a ‘war room’. The room, which is being set up outside the office, has seven AC porta cabins for committees and central ministers who are in-charge of the three corporations.

“With summer setting in, we need offices and rooms for people to hold meetings with cadre and chalk out the poll strategy. Covered in saffron and green cloth, the tent-like structure also has space for pedestal fans. Yet another structure has been erected for media and food,” a party official said. Rajesh Bhatia, general secretary, Delhi BJP, said, “This is just a part of the structure. Once the campaign picks up, we will have to host a lot of people. The cadre too need relief from the scorching heat.”

Meanwhile, the first election committee meeting was held at the party office with Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari claiming to have shortlisted 3,000 applicants out of 33,000. Armed with the Centre’s achievements, the Delhi BJP cadre will go door-to-door to campaign for the party. For this, the workers have been provided with a booklet about work done by the Centre.

