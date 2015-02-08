Delhi elections: BJP leaders say exit surveys will fall flat on counting day

BJP president Amit Shah at the party headquarters on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The BJP’s senior leaders, who spent the election day supervising various constituencies, claimed the high voters turnout will play to the advantage of the party.

Leaders could be seen upbeat about the party’s performance till the end of voting, but when the exit polls started showing there was an edge to arch-rival AAP, many could be heard saying the surveys will fall flat on the day of counting.

But what is it that makes them so sure of BJP’s victory despite indication to the contrary? “I have never seen this kind of enthusiasm in the cadre even in the Lok Sabha elections. I watched them slug it out till the last potential voter came out to vote. And this is perhaps the first time in many years that RSS has worked so hard for us,” a senior BJP leader said.

Satish Upadhyay, Delhi unit president, who has concentrated his attention on seats near Malviya Nagar, said, “Even at the IIT, the atmosphere was anti-AAP. I have been to the tables and people were enthusiastic about the elections. And unlike last time, the AAP hold has weakened in many of the urban seats.” Upadhyay insisted the BJP will form the majority government without any struggle.

A senior MP of the party claimed that BJP will win all urban seats this time. “I have seen a voting pattern and the majority of the upper class and middle class have voted for the BJP,” the MP said.

The leaders could be seen asking the cadre and media persons for feedback from constituencies. As one of the senior leaders put it, “Many were saying that this time the voter turnout will be low. On the contrary, it is more than the last time. I give the high turnout to the passion of the cadre. The huge turnout will definitely give an edge to the BJP. We have not lost hope,” a senior BJP leader claimed.

