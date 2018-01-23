BJP MP Maheish Girri plans vedic yagya at Red Fort to counter ‘conspiracies’

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the members of the Union cabinet were likely to attend the event. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/file) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the members of the Union cabinet were likely to attend the event. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/file)

BJP MP from East Delhi, Maheish Girri, is set to organise an eight-day “vedic yagya” at the eight-acre lawns outside Red Fort in March to counter “conspiracies against India”. The yagya, which will be organised between March 18-25, will be preceded by multiple rath yatras across the country.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Girri stressed that the event, ‘Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya’, was not being organised by the BJP, but by him in a personal capacity under the aegis of Delhi-based Shree Yogini Peetham trust.

He added that President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the members of the Union cabinet were likely to attend the event. A senior BJP leader added, “This will set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the party’s intent.”

A vedic village would be created at the 15-acre grounds outside the Red Fort, where 108 yagyas would be conducted simultaneously by a total of 1,111 brahmin priests from across India. A massive idol of Bharat Mata flanked by the national flag and the “Hindu flag” and idols of other gods and goddesses would also be present, he said. “The situation in the country is such that there are conspiracies against India, from within and outside… The idea is to combine religion and nationalism. We are organising the yagya while following ancient traditions to counter such attempts,” Girri said.

Touting it as the largest “spiritual and cultural” event in India at a press meet, Girri said that apart from politicians, Bollywood celebrities and musicians would also be present. “Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher will perform at the event and are also coming up with a theme song,” he said.

BJP leaders present at the unveiling of the blueprint for the event said that the event had received permission from the authorities. The organisers said they would also procure “soil and water” from Doklam, Poonch and Wagah border. “This will boost the morale of our soldiers,” Girri said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App