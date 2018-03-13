BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa says kids with kirpans stopped from taking exam

BJP legislator Manjinder singh Sirsa. (Source: Twitter/ManjinderSirsa) BJP legislator Manjinder singh Sirsa. (Source: Twitter/ManjinderSirsa)

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has alleged that five Sikh students of a private school, who had gone to take the Class X board exam, were asked to remove their “kada” and “kirpan” by school authorities. The children, Sirsa said, had the exam centre at a private school in south Delhi. The school principal did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

“Our people talked to the vice-principal. We told them they would face action if they removed Kakkar of Sikh children, so somehow after that children were given entry and allowed to take the exam. We have filed a complaint against school authorities. The school even apologised but such incidents reflect lack of respect and awareness towards Sikh religious symbols,” said Sirsa.

A school official denied that such an incident had taken place: “If it was true, the child would have gone to CBSE.”

On Twitter, Sirsa attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and added, “The same thing happened during DSSSB exam matter when we had approached Delhi HC. We will combine this incident in the same case. This is a problem we’re facing only in Delhi. Nowhere else does this happen.”

AAP leader Jarnail Singh replied to Sirsa on Twitter, telling him to go and ask the PM to change the rules as CBSE is under the Centre’s jurisdiction.

