BJP meet postponed, wait for new Delhi chief continues

Harsh Vardhan wanted his successor to address the meeting on June 30.

The much-awaited meeting of the Delhi BJP, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed again.

The meeting was earlier scheduled on June 25, but was postponed to June 30.

Party leaders were expecting the announcement of the new Delhi unit chief at the meeting.

Sources said Delhi BJP president and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had expressed his desire that the meeting be addressed by his successor.

Nitin Gadkari, BJP’s Delhi in-charge, too had announced a week ago that the new chief would be anointed in the coming week.

“The whole executive council, special invitees, office-bearers, mandal and morcha presidents along with district presidents participate in this meeting. But it is being postponed again and again. More than 1,500 people participate in the meeting, where directions are given to every post-holder in the unit on various issues. Like now, when the Capital is under President’s rule, the meeting would have spelt out directions for the party cadre,” a senior leader said.

The Constitution Club was booked on Monday for the meeting under the leadership of the new Delhi BJP chief.

“We know that there is no consensus on who should be the new Delhi unit chief. But the party brass must know that any delay in announcing the name could hurt the party,” a senior leader said.

