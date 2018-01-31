Tiwari claims AAP leaders beat him, mayors of two civic bodies at meeting

Tiwari at a press conference Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey Tiwari at a press conference Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday claimed he and some party colleagues had been beaten up by AAP leaders on Tuesday. Around 9 am, Tiwari, some MPs from the party and three civic body mayors reached Kejriwal’s house for a meeting. “They welcomed us with flowers but then gave us blows. I was hit on my back twice. The two women mayors — Preety Aggarwal and Neema Bhagat —were also attacked. Forget that they are mayors, they are women… I am very shocked,” claimed Tiwari.

Narrating the sequence of events, Tiwari also claimed the 20-odd BJP delegation was “outnumbered” by the at least 100 AAP members. “Either Kejriwal should call an emergency Assembly session on the MCD resolution or resign from his post. We will write an open letter to him and ask him to come to Ramlila Maidan for an open discussion. They can decide the time and the date,” he said.

READ | FIR against four AAP legislators after tussle with BJP at Kejriwal’s home

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken Tuesday sought an appointment with the SC-appointed monitoring committee to present his legal stand for halting the sealing drive, asserting that he may approach the apex court if needed. Maken also asked the AAP and the BJP to end their “fake fight” over the ongoing drive and suggested that they seek relief from the court instead.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App