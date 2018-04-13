BJP leaders, workers join fast across capital

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Shastri Park Chowk on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Shastri Park Chowk on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

BJP leaders on Thursday observed a day-long fast to protest the washout of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament, at all the seven Parliamentary constituencies in the capital.

From Union ministers to block- and district-level leaders, and MPs to party workers, thousands took part in the protest, holding party flags and wearing scarfs with party symbols in Govindpuri Gurdwara, Mehrauli, Uttam Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place, and Rohini.

At Hanuman Mandir, amid bhajans in the background, Union minister Smriti Irani was seen with senior leaders Meenakshi Lekhi and Shahnawaz Hussain.

Hussain said, “The protest is to make the Congress understand that it has caused a great loss to the nation by not allowing the Parliament to function.”

With senior leaders on stage at CP and Chandni Chowk, several party workers could be seen clicking selfies with them in the background. All eateries at Hanuman Mandir Complex were closed during the fast.

“The reason Congress is not allowing Parliament to function is because they fear they will be exposed,” Lekhi said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who had extended his hunger strike over alleged neglect of his constituency by the AAP government, called off the fast after L-G Anil Baijal assured him that directions had been issued to expedite projects in the area.

