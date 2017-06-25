BJP hits out at AAP, gets ready for bypolls

At the meeting, Saturday At the meeting, Saturday

The BJP has started preparations for possible assembly bypolls on 21 seats after the Election Commission (EC)said it would continue to hear the plea against 21 AAP MLAs for holding an office of profit, which could lead to their disqualification.

BJP national organisation general secretary Ramlal on Saturday directed party workers to start door-to-door campaign to connect to people. He urged booth-level workers to contact families in their areas, especially those from backward castes and the minorities.

The BJP launched an offensive against the AAP Saturday. Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition, said the EC has rejected all arguments by the AAP “to delay verdict in the matter of 21 AAP MLAs appointed as parliamentary secretaries”. “To delay the verdict, the AAP had been giving various arguments for two years. After today, the AAP stands exposed,” he said.

Gupta also said under constitutional provisions, there cannot be more than seven ministers in Delhi. “The AAP-led Delhi government has been misusing public funds for the last two years by engaging big-wig lawyers to fight their cases on the issue. The EC should proceed immediately to deliver their verdict as hearing in the matter had been completed on March 27 when the judgment was kept reserved. The verdict needs to be delivered since the MLAs are still enjoying benefits and people are unhappy with the prevailing state of affairs,” Gupta added.

