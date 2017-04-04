BJP final list out: Workers up in arms over candidate selection

Protests outside the Delhi BJP office. Prem Nath Pandey Protests outside the Delhi BJP office. Prem Nath Pandey

The Delhi BJP released its final list of 100 candidates for the MCD polls Monday, hours before the window to file nominations closed. Just like the first list of 160 candidates released a day earlier, the final list, too, featured many state- and district-level leaders, their close aides, and even wives. The candidate selection prompted protests from many party workers, who felt they deserved a ticket and were unfairly denied one. Many of them headed to the BJP’s Delhi office, shouting slogans.

“In our area, the wife of a post holder got a ticket. She doesn’t even work for the party. We will not support the party in this. We have worked for 20 years for the BJP,” said one ticket hopeful. One woman alleged that the party has given a ticket to a man who has a court case against him.

About a dozen men also shouted slogans against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Party sources claimed the final list included names of some candidates who are known to be close to top leaders. “If one looks at the list, many who got tickets are close to leaders in the state executive unit. Even candidates proposed by the MPs have got tickets,” a senior leader said.

Those in the final list include Gurjeet Kaur, wife of Delhi BJP vice-president Kulwant Singh Bhaat, who will contest from Bhajanpura; Bina Virmani, wife of Gulshan Virmani, additional PS to Union minister Harsh Vardhan (Ramesh Nagar); and Chanchal Joshi, wife of district president of Mayur Vihar, Lalit Joshi (Gharoli).

Sources said Minakshi Beniwal, wife of a mandal president, too has secured a ticket. Apart from them, Sunita Kaushik, wife of a former mandal president, will contest from Inderpuri. The leaders who have secured a ticket include mahila morcha president Poonam Parashar Jha, who will contest from Mubarakpur Dabas; Delhi unit vice-president Jai Prakash from Sadar Bazar; Raj Kumar Ballan, observer from Mayur Vihar, from Brahmpuri; and poorvanchal morcha president Vipin Bihari from Patparganj.

Vinay Rawat, who is the district president of outer district, has secured a ticket from Peeragarhi while state secretary Preeti Aggarwal will contest from Rohini. Dr Nandini, who had contested the MCD bypolls and the Assembly elections but lost, also managed to get a ticket from Malviya Nagar.

