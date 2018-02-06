BJP files complaint against Jagdish Tytler over video clips on 1984 riots

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

BJP national secretary R P Singh Monday filed a complaint against Congress leader and 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler, after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh G K released video clips purportedly showing Tytler speaking about his role in the riots.

“It has been requested in the complaint that since the accused can leave the country any time, he should be arrested and prosecuted,” R P Singh said in a statement. Tytler did not respond to the allegations.

Singh, who held a press conference in Delhi on Monday, said he had written to the CBI about the video clips and offered to hand them over. He said an unknown man had dropped off a package with a pen drive, which contained the clips, at his house on Saturday.

“The government must arrest Tytler and get his lie detector, narco and polygraph tests conducted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded Tytler’s immediate arrest and registration of a fresh case to “fix Rajiv Gandhi’s direct role, responsibility and culpability” in the riots.

Badal was responding to Singh’s claims, and to an earlier TV interview in which Tytler claimed that he and the late PM, Rajiv Gandhi, “recced Delhi” together during the riots. Badal claimed that Tytler’s “open confession that he personally killed 100 Sikhs, and his disclosure that Rajiv Gandhi was present with him on the streets of Delhi at that time, has proved that the late PM was not only a conspirator but an active partner in the crime and also the principal mover and motivator behind it.”

Senior lawyer and AAP MLA from Dakha, H S Phoolka, said the CBI was legally bound to investigate the videos and their veracity.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App