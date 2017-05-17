‘BJP, Congress maligning our image over funding’

Countering allegations of discrepancies in funding, the AAP on Tuesday reiterated that first the UPA-ruled and later the BJP-led central governments had gone on record in court to certify that their party’s funding is “clean and legal”. The AAP alleged that the Congress and the BJP, meanwhile, have been “found guilty of illegally accepting foreign funds in 2014 in violation of the FCRA”.

National AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said, “The Congress government filed an affidavit in the HC on May 7, 2014, after scrutinizing the AAP’s accounts that no illegal foreign funds had been accepted by the party and therefore no FCRA violation had taken place. A similar affidavit was filed by the BJP government on February 18, 2015. Despite their governments repeatedly stating this in court, both parties repeatedly lie about AAP’s funding to malign its image.”

Senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena said, “AAP’s funding mechanism and processes are the most transparent among political parties in India. The party has always acted strictly as per the law of the land…. The Union government, both during Congress rule (2014) and in BJP rule (2015) has gone on record in Delhi High Court certifying that AAP’s funding is clean and legal…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now