BJP, AAP spar over school infrastructure in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta

Alleging a decrease in the number of students appearing in Class X and XII board examinations, lack of teachers and infrastructure, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta demanded that the AAP government come out with a white paper on school education. Rebutting Gupta’s allegations, AAP claimed that the data had been misrepresented.

On infrastructure, Gupta said that 8,000 classrooms, which the AAP government had constructed, were “only temporary structures of semi-pucca classrooms”.

AAP, on the other hand, asked Gupta to “do some homework before making claims”. Atishi Marlena, adviser to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, tweeted “8,000 new classrooms were made in Delhi government schools with pre-fabricated cement blocks, not ‘kachcha’… Not only on 29 plots have school buildings been designed, but Delhi govt has identified 100+ pieces of land from its other departments to build schools!”

