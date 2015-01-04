BJP, AAP ‘misleading’ residents of unauthorised colonies: Congress

Congress on Sunday lashed out at the BJP and AAP, saying it will not allow the people living in unauthorised colonies here to be made “pawns” at the hands of both the parties, appealing the electorate to vote for development of the national capital.

Addressing party workers’ meetings at Badarpur here, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh said that people are living a miserable life in unauthorised colonies as all development works in these colonies had been stalled.

“When Congress was in power in Delhi, development works were carried out in unauthorised colonies, like construction of roads, laying of power, water and sewer lines. All these works has been halted in the last one year, and as a result the condition of these colonies has become unbearable.

“Congress will not allow the people living in unauthorised colonies to be made pawns at the hands of BJP and Aam Aadmi Party,” Singh said.

Hitting out at both the political parties, Singh said that they were now trying to “mislead” the people of these colonies by making “false” promises, and telling them “lies”.

The Cabinet had recently decided to regularise unauthorised colonies since several lakh people hailing from all over the country were residing here.

He also came down heavily on the BJP-ruled MCD saying, “Corruption was rampant there (MCD). The Prime Minister was talking about spreading sanitation works to all parts of the country to make the country free of filth and garbage, while the sanitary conditions under the MCD areas in Delhi, ruled by the BJP, were in a terrible mess, as piled up garbage has become a common sight all over the capital.”

DPCC also appealed to the people of Delhi to vote for the Congress in the coming Delhi Assembly elections, if they wanted development works in the national capital to be carried forward, for the betterment of the residents of the city.

Meanwhile, DPCC chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma, who is also party’s candidate from Uttam Nagar seat, said that BJP had promised to reduce the electricity charges by 30 per cent and the AAP by 50 per cent during the last Delhi polls, but both these parties backed out on their promises after coming to power in Delhi.

