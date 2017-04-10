Bizman claims Arjun Rampal injured him, actor denies charge

Actor Arjun Rampal Actor Arjun Rampal

A 24-year-old businessman has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Arjun Rampal, claiming that the actor injured him by throwing a camera flash at him at a club in Lutyens’ Zone on Saturday night. The actor, however, denied the claims, calling it “untrue”.

Though police have not registered an FIR in the case, a challan has been issued to the club for “violating norms of their licence” for keeping the club open beyond permissible time.

The complainant, Shobhit, claimed that the incident took place around 3.30 am when Rampal was being photographed. The actor grabbed the camera flash and threw it at the crowd, injuring him, he alleged. “I went to the club for the first time with my friends. I was on the dance floor. Some photographers were taking pictures of Rampal, and he got rattled. He then grabbed the camera flash and threw it at us, following which I got injured,” he said.

Additional DCP (New Delhi district) R P Meena said the alleged incident took place when the actor was at a club in a five-star hotel in Delhi. He said police learnt about the incident around 4 am.

Rampal, however, tweeted: “Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan. Man! Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone #untrue #fakenews.”

DCP (Delhi Police spokesperson) Madhur Verma told The Indian Express that they have received the complaint and are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

“No FIR has been registered yet and proper action will be taken after investigation. We have issued a challan to the club under the Delhi Police Act. We are scanning their licence and other documents too,” Verma said.

Police said the complainant has not sustained any serious injuries but Shobhit claimed that he had received four stitches on his forehead.

