Birthday party ends with song request, and a stabbing by the DJ

A 30-year-old gym owner was stabbed to death by a DJ — after his friend had a scuffle with the accused over playing a Punjabi song at a bar in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Sunday night. A 23-year-old woman was injured as a piece of a broken glass hit her during the scuffle. The incident, recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside Raftaar High Speed Bar and Lounge, witnessed the victim’s friend Sanju Singh asking the DJ to play a song, around 11.55 pm. The DJ, Deepak Bisht (25), refused.

“This led to an argument and Bisht pushed Sanju away. The victim, Vijaydeep Singh, and his friend Ishpreet Singh, who was celebrating his birthday, saw the argument as they came out of the bathroom. They rushed to save Sanju and got into a tussle with Bisht. As bouncers intervened, the DJ fetched a knife from the kitchen and allegedly stabbed Vijaydeep,” a senior officer, who has seen the CCTV footage, said. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and hand.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar confirmed the incident and said they have arrested Bisht, who had been working there since January. They have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ishpreet said he met Vijaydeep over a year ago, when he had joined his gym. “We became good friends. My fiancee Harmeet Kaur also joined his gym; we had gone out together on several occasions. I called Vijaydeep and others to attend my birthday party at the club. We had booked a table and they had told us the music will stop at 12.30 am,” he said.

“We reached around 8 pm and were dancing on the third floor, while the DJ was playing on the fourth floor. We had drinks and paid a Rs 14,000 bill, around 11.50 pm. Then Vijaydeep and I went to the washroom,” he said.

Harmeet alleged, “Sanju wanted to dedicate a Punjabi song to Ishpreet, and he requested the DJ to play it as he had only been playing Hindi music. He went upstairs and asked the DJ, but he refused and pushed him away. We tried to intervene but their bouncers started misbehaving with us.” Sanju alleged, “I only requested him to play one last song for us. He said no and claimed the music shuts at 12.05 am. He hit me as well.”

Harmeet further alleged, “Vijaydeep was stabbed thrice, and they switched off the lights. We somehow managed to leave,” she said. Police said a PCR call was made around 12.30 am and a team rushed Vijaydeep to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Kaur is recovering in a hospital.

