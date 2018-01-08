Birthday drive to dhaba ends in tragedy, five dead in accident

Saksham Yadav proposed a midnight drive to Murthal to eat paranthas. Saksham Yadav proposed a midnight drive to Murthal to eat paranthas.

As he couldn’t make it in time for the birthday party of his childhood friend, Tikam Chand, 28-year-old Saksham Yadav proposed a midnight drive to Murthal to eat paranthas. Chand and four others — Saurabh Kumar, Yogesh, Harish Roy and Rohit Bali — agreed, and got into Yadav’s Swift Dzire. En route, the car met with an accident that left five of them dead.

According to police sources, Yadav was delayed as he and his coach, Sunil Lochab, were at an event to felicitate powerlifters at Rajouri Garden on Saturday night. After the event, he dropped Lochab at his home in GTB Nagar and headed to Timarpur to attend the party.

Family donates eyes

The family of Saurabh said they have decided to donate his eyes to the hospital. “Our mother was the last person to talk to him. He told her he would be home soon. But around 3.30 am, we got a call from the hospital saying he had met with an accident,” he said.

“He was very keen on becoming a weightlifter. He would never miss a day of gym or practice. Chand used to train him and other boys in the gym.” Harish’s brother-in-law, Kapil Sharma said: “The Karnal Road-Murthal stretch is infamous for accidents. Many people drive to the dhabas as they are open all night long. Traffic police should also conduct regular checking on the stretch.”

Chand’s elder sister, Poonam, told The Indian Express: “His wife, who is pregnant, is yet to come to terms with his death. He too aspired to become an international powerlifter.” Yadav’s family, however, refused to comment.

