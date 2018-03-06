Biometric system being planned: Prisons to link phone calls to fingerprints

Currently, inmates register their names with ‘sevadars’ and line up to make phone calls. The proposed move is a bid to curb ‘impersonation’. Archive Currently, inmates register their names with ‘sevadars’ and line up to make phone calls. The proposed move is a bid to curb ‘impersonation’. Archive

Inmates in Delhi’s Central Jails, spread across Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini complexes, will be allowed to make calls only after entering their biometrics under a system devised to “prevent impersonation”.

As per prison regulations, inmates with a record of good conduct are allowed to make one five-minute call every day. Currently, at most jails, the system is manual, wherein they have to register their names with ‘sevadars’ in jail premises and wait for their turn. The biometric system was, however, introduced in some jails in Tihar a few years ago.

Under the proposed system, tender for which was floated recently, all prisoners will be registered in the system with their photographs, and bio-identification marks (fingerprint) of all fingers and thumbs, as well as proof of identity. The fingerprints will be taken by the vendor that supplies the system, according to an official document.

An official explained that to make a call to either of the two numbers registered in his name, a prisoner will have to press his fingers or thumb on the bio-ID device. The software will verify the ID, and only then will the inmate be allowed to make the call.

“If all details are found to be in order, the system should show the contact numbers registered for calling on the screen,” the document says. A Tihar official said the system will remain “locked” if the verification fails, preventing “any kind of impersonation”.

“Currently, a prisoner registers his name with sewadars (prison assistants). Then they come in the queue whenever they wish to make a call,” the official said.

He said that unlike general inmates, high security inmates are allowed only two five-minute calls per week. “It all depends on the conduct, behaviour and attitude of individual prisoners. Any sort of violation leads to them being barred from making calls,” the official said.

“The system will also monitor the duration of the call and will warn the prisoner to disconnect when the time limit is about to end. If the prisoner does not disconnect the call, it will automatically disconnect after five minutes,” the document says, adding that the records of prisoners using the call facility shall be maintained by the system for inspection of the jail superintendent.

There are currently 16 central jails in the capital.The official said the new system will lead to reduction in call rates as the current arrangement was put in place around eight years ago, when rates were higher.

“The rates shall be applicable for all inmates using the system. When the inmates log in using finger/thumb impression, he will be shown the balance call amount in the screen. When the balance amount is zero or finished, the inmate won’t be able to make any calls unless his account is added with recharge amount, which shall be done manually by operator or administrator operating the system,” says the document.

