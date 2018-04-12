Bike rally stops at mosques: Peace meetings and patience ensured tensions didn’t escalate

The Fazle Ilahi Masjid in Mandawali. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The Fazle Ilahi Masjid in Mandawali. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Faded colours remain etched on the main gate of Fazle Ilahi Masjid in Mandawali. For the last five days, several people have been trying to scrub the saffron and green colours — thrown at the mosque during a bike rally — from the main arch. Hindus, too, have been helping out.

Despite four incidents of hooliganism outside four mosques in east Delhi and Shahdara during a bike rally on April 1, back-to-back solidarity meetings, conducted by local residents and Aman committee members, have made sure tempers don’t simmer.

Following the incidents, local police from Mandawali police station were deputed in the area, while men from the four mosques took turns to keep vigil at night. The four mosques are located in Mandawali’s A and B blocks.

The area is home to over 1,000 families from both religions, which have co-existed peacefully for decades. Which is why incidents like the ones reported on April 1 came as such a surprise.

“Since then, several hundred people have been gathering outside the mosque. They can’t believe something like this could have happened. In the peace meetings, people said they were ashamed of what happened,” said Mohammad Isa, the Fazle Ilahi Masjid committee president.

Nakul, who was part of the bike rally but denied being involved in hooliganism, said, “We hand out wedding cards to each other. I now fold my hands when I see those who were attending prayers that day. I hope they forgive me.”

The former mandal president of the BJP minority cell in Mandawali, Haji Rizwan Khan, said local residents would always wait with flowers to welcome the rally, until this year when they were greeted with swords and firecrackers. “Hindus and Muslims live together in this area and there have been no such incidents before this,” he said.

Mohammad Nadeem Khan, from the Madni Masjid, said the mosques were fortunately full of older people at the time.

“The youngsters came in later. They were filled with rage. Our boys were also ready to pick a fight but we did not want a riot. There was peace and there will be peace,” he said.

