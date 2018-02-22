Bihar to Maharashtra, state and service associations back Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash

Rallying behind Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, several state and service associations issued statements condemning the alleged assault on him. (Express photo) Rallying behind Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, several state and service associations issued statements condemning the alleged assault on him. (Express photo)

Rallying behind Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, several state and service associations issued statements condemning the alleged assault on him, with the officers in Haryana wearing black badges on Wednesday. The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association expressed shock over the alleged incident and demanded a thorough probe. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was present in the meeting when the alleged assault took place, is a former IRS officer.

“It is shocking that such an incident has been stated to have occurred at the official residence of the Chief Minister, carried out by sitting MLAs,” the statement read. “It is a matter of deep concern that if such an episode can happen with such a senior officer in the presence of the CM, then what can be the fate of an ordinary government servant.”

The support comes after the IAS Association decided Tuesday that they would not interact with the elected government till a written apology is issued to Prakash. Associations from several other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, also lent their support. Members of the IFS Association, civic bodies and the Planning department also expressed support.

The IAS officers association in Maharashtra called the incident “demoralising”, while the Rajasthan Administrative Service called the assault “deplorable”. An organisation started by former Delhi Metro MD, E Sreedharan, issued a statement: “… the assault on the chief secretary… reflects the diminishing value system in society.”

