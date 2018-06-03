Bihar teen jumps from Nehru Place Metro platform, dies

A teenager committed suicide by jumping from platform number 2 of Nehru Place Metro station on to the road around 7.30 pm Friday, police said. He was rushed to AIIMS, where he was declared brought dead, said CISF PRO Hemendra Singh.

“The boy hailed from Bhagalpur in Bihar. He had run away from home on May 30 and came to Delhi. His brother lives in Delhi but he didn’t visit him. No suicide note was found,” said a Delhi Metro police official.

His body has been kept at AIIMS Trauma Centre and will be handed over to his parents, who will arrive in the city on Sunday, added the official.

