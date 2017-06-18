‘Biggest raid on anganwadis’: Kejriwal, Sisodia at centres, many officers stay away

In south, northeast and west Delhi, there were not many inspections by DANICS or ad hoc IAS officers. Express Photo by Oinam Anand In south, northeast and west Delhi, there were not many inspections by DANICS or ad hoc IAS officers. Express Photo by Oinam Anand

Calling it the “biggest raid on anganwadis”, the Delhi government claimed that 800 officers, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, inspected centres across the capital on Saturday. However, the scene on the ground was a bit different. In various areas of south, northeast and west Delhi, there were not many special inspections by DANICS or ad hoc IAS officers as instructed by Sisodia last week.

The minister, who also has additional charge of the department of women and child development, had asked DANICS and ad hoc IAS officers to visit two anganwadi centres on Saturday. Sources said on Saturday, a number of senior officers didn’t follow the orders issued by Sisodia. “We had heard there will be an inspection but no one came to our centre,” said an anganwadi worker in Sangam Vihar, who did not wish to be named.

A government spokesperson added, “We hope that all officers have followed the order. The report in the matter hasn’t been compiled yet. It will be available by this week.” A senior officer at the secretariat said, “What kind of an inspection is this where centres are told about it in advance? The minister had said the way to prevent prior information reaching the centres is by not announcing where the inspections would take place…” Kejriwal and Sisodia had visited an anganwadi at Shakarpur and checked the registers on Saturday.

They also went to the kitchen, where the food is prepared and Kejriwal even tasted the food served to children. Sisodia has now also asked the AWC workers to mention the mobile numbers of the children against their name on the registers. The action comes after Sisodia found that certain AWC’s had made fictitious entries in the register during the inspection on June 1, after which he terminated the service of six workers.

