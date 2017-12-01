Bhondsi jail: Phones, electronics seized as jailbreak bid foiled by police

Police found 11 mobile in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon on Monday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Police found 11 mobile in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon on Monday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

A total of 31 mobile phones, 26 batteries, a SIM card, a charger, and iron and steel instruments have been retrieved from Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail over the past four days. Police said that four prisoners had gathered the items to break out of prison.

Police said they conducted a surprise check at the jail on Monday evening after receiving a tip-off regarding the phones. The electronic items, police said, were retrieved on Wednesday during a routine check.

In the FIR registered regarding the matter at the Bhondsi police station, it has been stated that “anonymous sources” provided officials with information that an inmate, Ajit Guliya, had hatched a plan with other inmates — Ankit, Rishi and Pradeep — to escape from prison.

The four of them allegedly have multiple cases of murder, loot and dacoity registered against them. On the basis of the tip-off, a search was conducted in Guliya’s barracks at 10.30 pm on Monday. “One bedsheet, a cable, an iron fan and a sharp weapon made by breaking steel glasses and plates were retrieved, along with one mobile and two chargers,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police, said.

“A thorough check was conducted the next morning, during which two iron water pipes were also recovered. Upon questioning, the inmates revealed that they had hatched a plan to escape. A case has been registered regarding the matter under relevant sections of the Prisons Act, and a probe is underway,” Kumar said.

In the FIR, it has been stated that the findings are very “serious” and could also indicate “carelessness or involvement” of prison staff.

