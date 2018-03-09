BHEL staffer found dead in Noida

Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, Amit Pandey’s body was found with a gunshot injury on his neck near a drain opposite the housing society, police said.(Representational) Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, Amit Pandey’s body was found with a gunshot injury on his neck near a drain opposite the housing society, police said.(Representational)

THE BODY of a 42-year-old Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) staffer was found near Noida’s Sector 104 on Thursday evening, a day after he went missing on his way to a relative’s home from his office in Delhi, police said.

Amit Pandey (42), Deputy General Manager (BHEL), was on his way to his brother’s house in Sapphire Towers on Wednesday when his family last spoke to him.

“He had spoken to his sister around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. He told her that he was reaching home within 15-20 minutes. After that phone call, his family members could not reach him. His office is on Lodhi Road in Delhi and the family hails from Varanasi,” said Avnish Dixit, SHO, Sector 39 police station.

Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, Pandey’s body was found with a gunshot injury on his neck near a drain opposite the housing society, police said.

Dixit said, “The post-mortem is still being conducted, following which the body will be handed over to the family. We are waiting for the report and the family to speak to us.”

