Man wanted for murder of Najafgarh ex-MLA Bharat Singh arrested

The two accused in police custody, Monday. Express photo by Manoj Kumar The two accused in police custody, Monday. Express photo by Manoj Kumar

Gurgaon Police arrested two persons on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday for possessing a large amount of arms and ammunition. Soon after, they discovered that one of them was among those involved in the murder of Bharat Singh, the ex-MLA of Najafgarh, in 2015.

“It was during questioning that we discovered that one of the accused, Hemant, has a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, declared by Delhi Police. He admitted to being responsible for the murder of Bharat Singh and his driver, who was the prime witness in that case,” Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police, said.

“Around 4 am, police noticed a Maruti Brezza car coming towards the checkpoint. On noticing police, they increased the speed of the car and tried to escape. However, the car crashed into a divider,” Khirwar said. “As police approached the vehicle, one of the men opened fire. However, the police team managed to nab them,” he said.

Fifteen pistols and 62 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, police said.

Bharat Singh was shot dead in March 2015 by eight assailants while he was on his way to attend a private function at Abhinandan Vatika, off the Najafgarh-Bahadurgarh road.

He was rushed to Medanta — The Medicity, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of his vehicle, Vipin Chaudhary, who was the prime witness in the incident, was also shot dead soon after.

According to Gurgaon Police, on Sunday night, 251 teams were sent out across the district for night domination. “During the exercise, 5,294 vehicles were checked by the teams, 539 vehicles were fined, 58 vehicles were impounded, and cases were registered against 40 drivers,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Among them, a team, which had set up a checkpoint at the Daulatabad-Dwarka Express-way, nabbed the two men, later identified as Hemant, a resident of Najafgarh, and Narendra, a resident of Bijwasan.

Delhi Police had already arrested three persons in relation to the crime, including the mastermind Udaiveer Singh who, they said, had killed Bharat to avenge the death of his father and two other relatives, who were allegedly shot dead by the ex-MLA’s brother in 2002.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App