Being escorted by police, undertrial shot dead outside Rohini court

Chaos erupted outside gate number 5 of the Rohini court complex on Saturday morning when an undertrial prisoner, a member of slain gangster Neetu Dabodia’s gang, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants. One of the assailants, Mohit, identified as the son of a retired Army personnel, was arrested from the spot, while the other managed to escape. DCP (Rohini district) Rishi Pal said the victim was identified as Rajesh Dhurmut (38). He was facing trial in 16 cases in Haryana and Delhi. “He was to be produced in court, and was brought to Rohini by Haryana Police personnel. The incident took place outside gate number five around 11.30 am when, after attending the hearing in a case, Haryana Police personnel were taking him to the jail van,” Pal said.

“He was supposed to return to the court at 12.30 pm. As soon as he came out of the court complex, two men on a motorbike, who were waiting outside, fired at him with a country-made pistol,” added Pal. The accused fired a bullet at Rajesh’s chest and tried to flee. While local police rushed Rajesh to the hospital, Haryana Police chased the two attackers. One of the assailants, Satish, escaped, while Mohit was arrested. Mohit, 19, hails from Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

Police said Rajesh died on the way to the hospital. DCP Pal said Rajesh had several cases of murder and dacoity registered against him. He was arrested in December last year in a murder case in Agra, and had been lodged in Jhajjar jail ever since. Police suspect someone may have hired contract killers to eliminate Rajesh. “A case of murder has been registered against Mohit. We suspect it is a case of personal enmity. We are probing all angles,” Pal said.

Police alleged that Mohit was in an inebriated condition when he was arrested. After sustained interrogation, he said he did not know Rajesh personally, but his associate, Satish, had assured him of a huge reward for the murder. Advocate S N Sharma said, “We have discussed the security issue several times with senior officials as such incidents keep happening near the court premises. We have also requested the authorities concerned to start a pass system and deploy more security.” Rakesh Kumar, who runs an eatery near the complex, said, “I heard gunshots and ran towards gate number 5. I found a man lying in a pool of blood.”

