Behind murder, long and bloody gang war

Investigation into the murder of undertrial Rajesh Dhurmut outside Rohini court complex has revealed that the assailants wanted to avenge the murder of gangster Neeraj Bawana’s uncle, police told The Sunday Express.

Bawana’s uncle, a former sarpanch, was shot dead outside Jhajjar court complex on March 22. Rajesh, police said, was a member of slain gangster Neetu Dabodia’s gang. The rivalry between these two gangs, police said, may have been the cause behind Rajesh’s murder. “In the last five years, more than eight people from Dabodia’s gang, and two from Bawana’s gang, have been killed. In 2013, after Dabodia’s encounter, Bawana’s gang became more active. In the meantime, Vikram Paras alias Goldy and Pradeep Bhola started running Dabodia’s gang. But the two were killed in a moving prison van, allegedly by Bawana and his associates, when prisoners were being taken to Tihar Jail from Rohini court in August 25, 2015,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that last month, Bawana’s uncle, Rajeev alias Kala, was shot dead by two assailants outside Jhajjar court premises. Kala was also the cousin of former Mundka MLA Rambir Shokeen. Jhajjar police had identified the accused as Rohit of Najafgarh and Sikandar of Baprola.

Sources said that after sustained interrogation, the arrested accused in Rajesh’s murder, Mohit, told police that he and Satish had come to avenge Kala’s murder. “They believe that members of Dabodia’s gang were involved in Kala’s murder, and that Rajesh had provided logistical support from inside Jhajjar jail to the assailants,” police sources said.

Mohit told police that Satish did not share any other details with him. “On Saturday morning, Satish first gave Mohit some drugs. They reached Rohini court complex around 9.45 am and waited for Rajesh. They intended to kill him when he was being taken inside court around 10.25 am, but couldn’t. So they waited for him and when he was brought out, they fired at him from close range. One bullet hit Rajesh and he collapsed,” police said. DCP (Rohini district) Rishi Pal said, “Old enmity is believed to be the reason behind the murder.”

