Becoming supervisor now easier for teachers in DU

Delhi University. (Source: File) Delhi University. (Source: File)

The Delhi University has made it easier for college teachers to become supervisors, and ad hoc teachers to pursue a PhD while teaching, by adopting the University Grants Commission (UGC) 2016 regulation. The academic council (AC), a statutory body, adopted these regulations on Wednesday.

So far, the university was following rules as per the August 2015 ordinance, which had several clauses that made it difficult for college teachers to become supervisors. The previous clause stated that for college teachers to become supervisors, it was mandatory to have three years of a “major project”. Besides, it was necessary to get it inspected by a university inspection committee. The new regulation only requires a teacher to have two publications. “The previous ordinance of the university was very discriminatory for college teachers. Despite having publication in international journals, college teachers were losing the opportunity (to become supervisors). We had been raising this issue for a long time. It has finally been approved,” said Pankaj Garg, an academic council member and associate professor at the department of mathematics.

The condition of residency has also been withdrawn. The clause meant if a teacher wanted to pursue PhD, they needed to take two years’ leave. But now, teachers can take admission in PhD without having leave. The provisions now await the approval of the Executive Council. “This will be very helpful for ad hoc teachers. There are so many of them who start working and then could not go for higher studies because of this clause. Further, teachers who have completed their MPhil degree are exempted from doing coursework for the PhD,” Garg said.

For women and those with physical disabilities, the time for completing the PhD has been increased to eight years. Members of the AC also demanded that the issue of absorption of ad hoc teachers and issuing confirmation letters to teachers who have completed one year be discussed and resolved. The members of Academics for Action and Development entered the well of the house, raising the issue, but the V-C refused to take up the matter.

During Zero hour, the members also raised issues related to promotion, pension, confirmation letter, autonomous colleges scheme, physical education teachers, librarians, but no action was taken on these issues, sources said.

Other decisions

* Introduction of BSc (Hons) in Operational Research. Course content accepted by the AC

* Introduction of Masters in Elementary Education

* The V-C said the five-year journalism programme will not be self-financed, in view of teachers’ protests

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App