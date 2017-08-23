Bypoll live updates: Manohar Parrikar faces tough fight in Goa; AAP hopes to retain Bawana seat

Bypolls in Bawana, Nandyal, Panaji, Valpoi – live updates: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar after voting in the Panaji bye-election (Source: ANI) Bypolls in Bawana, Nandyal, Panaji, Valpoi – live updates: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar after voting in the Panaji bye-election (Source: ANI)

Voting is underway in four assembly seats in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Goa on Wednesday. The bye-elections are being held simultaneously in Bawana in the national capital, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Panaji and Valpoi in Goa. The Bawana seat in New Delhi fell vacant after Ved Prakash of the AAP switched parties and joined the BJP in March this year.

In Goa, the Panaji bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA Siddharth Kuncolienkar vacated the seat for Parrikar, after the latter became CM and had to get elected to the Assembly within six months. In Valpoi, the election was necessitated after sitting MLA Rane joined the BJP after the party under Parrikar won the floor test in March. In Andhra Pradesh, the Nandyal seat fell vacant after the death of MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy.

Bawana, Panaji, Valpoi, Nandyal bypoll LIVE updates:

10.15 am: In New Delhi, voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Counting of votes will be held on August 28. Delhi metro services commenced earlier today and will continue beyond the scheduled hours. The yellow line, connecting south Delhi with the city’s norther-most flank, will extend till 1 am on Thursday. On the red line, the last train will depart from Rithala at 1 am.

10.10 am: In view of the two bypolls in the state, a government holiday was declared on Wednesday. In a notice, the government confirmed that offices situated within the two constituencies of Panaji and Valpoi will observe a paid public holiday.

10.05 am: This is the first time VVPAT machines are being used in the bypolls. In a move to bring in more transparency in the system, the Election Commission has introduced VVPAT to ensure citizens can physically verify their vote once cast.

How does VVPAT work? Once you enter the booth, you can cast your vote for the candidate of your choice on the ballot unit. A light on the unit against your choice will appear, and a paper with your choice will be printed. Electors who do not wish to vote for any of the contesting candidates can choose None of the Above (NOTA) option, also available on the EVM.

9.50 am: In Andhra, ahead of voting for the Nandyal seat in Kurnool distric, YSRC president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said, “The Nandyal byelection is not about making a person an MLA. It is a vote against the three-year misrule of Chandrababu Naidu. This is a precursor to the 2019 elections. It’s a referendum on the corrupt and inept TDP rule.” Meanwhile, ahead of the bypolls, CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned in the constituency twice. Read: TDP, YSRC in a high stake battle ahead of 2019 general elections

9.45 am: Due to glitches in two EVM machines in New Delhi, voting was paused, but has resumed now.

9.30 am: In New Delhi, nearly three lakh people are eligible to cast their vote in the Bawana by-poll. 379 polling stations have been set up across north-west Delhi to enable smooth voting. EVMs are equipped with voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) for the bypoll, the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, confirmed to PTI on Tuesday.

9.17 am: In Goa, Manohar Parrikar, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 14, has to be elected to the Assembly within six months. After casting his vote this morning, he didn’t offer any projections on the results but said “it will be substantial,” reported ANI. Read: Manohar Parrikar faces tough challenge from Girish Chodankar as BJP hopes to retain Panaji seat

9.11 am: The Andhra Pradesh bypoll is being fought between ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Opposition YSR Congress. If TDP loses, it will be seen as an “anti-establishment” vote while YSR’s performance will reflect the sentiment ahead of the 2019 general elections, reports PTI. TDP has fielded the late MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy’s nephew Brahmananda Reddy while YSRC has put up former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy. Silpa lost the seat as TDP nominee in 2014. Read: Nandyal bypoll turns into prestige fight for TDP, YSR Congress

Bypolls in Nandyal: People wait in queue to cast their vote in the Nandyal by-poll in Andhra Pradesh. (Source: ANI) Bypolls in Nandyal: People wait in queue to cast their vote in the Nandyal by-poll in Andhra Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

9.05 am: In New Delhi, the Bawana seat is being contested by the BJP, which is hoping to increase its strength in the state Assembly. The party has nominated Ved Prakash, a former AAP MLA who switched parties in March this year. Prakash had won from Bawana in the 2015 Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party, which already holds a majority in the House, has fielded Ram Chander. The Congress, which doesn’t have a single MLA in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, has fielded Surender Kumar, a three-time MLA from the constituency.

9.02 am: The bypoll in Panaji is being contested by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar against Congress’ Girish Chodankar. In Valpoi, Congress rebel and state health minister Vishwajeet Rane is up against Roy Naik, the son of former home minister Ravi Naik, for Congress.

9.00 am: Welcome to our live blog on the bypolls to four seats in three state Assemblies – New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. Voting is underway in all three states.

