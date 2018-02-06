Bawana JJ colony ‘missing’ from nursery EWS forms

Many parents ended up filling the form multiple times. Many parents ended up filling the form multiple times.

While around 2 lakh residents live in Bawana’s JJ colony, the area does not find mention under the ‘sub-locality’ category in the online nursery admission form for EWS/DG categories. This has led to confusion among parents, with many having to fill the form multiple times.

Chandni Devi, a resident of the colony who is seeking admission for her daughter in the category, said she had to delete the form after filling it as she couldn’t find the locality. The only locality that showed up was JJ colony, Industrial area, Sector 6.

Devi does not know how to fill the form. Fortunately for her, students of the Delhi Technological University (DTU) had set up a camp for a day to help parents fill forms. “I do not understand anything of this. If it weren’t for the students, I couldn’t think of sending my daughter to a private school,” Devi said.

For admission under the EWS/DG category, residence is an important factor. Based on the locality filled in the form, schools are allotted to students during the draw of lots.

“This JJ colony is a big one… with almost 2 lakh people. But it is not on the list. The Sector 6 JJ colony is a different one. In the form, there is an option to choose ‘Bawana, Bawana Bawana’ sub-locality. We are selecting that,” said Satya Prakash, a social activist in the area who had sought help from the students.

Officials in the Directorate of Education (DoE) did not respond to queries on the issue.

Another parent, Ansari, is worried. He doesn’t know how to fill the form and couldn’t go to the camp as he had not received his address proof document. “I heard that our colony name is not in the online form. I have to figure out how to fill it… I might go to a cyber cafe, but they charge Rs 100 for one form,” he said.

The last date for filling forms is February 22, while the draw of lots is on March 7.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App