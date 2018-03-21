Bawana fire: Police files chargesheet against factory owner, 6 others

A fire had broken out in the storage unit on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bawana area on January 20. (Express File Photo) A fire had broken out in the storage unit on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bawana area on January 20. (Express File Photo)

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a city court against the owner of a firecracker factory in northwest Delhi, where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze earlier this year. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gagandeep Singh, before whom the police filed the document, took cognisance of the charge sheet and summoned factory owner Manoj Jain, co-owner Lalit Goyal and five others as accused before it on April 4.

A fire had broken out in the storage unit on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bawana area on January 20 and engulfing the entire structure. Of the 17 killed, 10 were women. A man and woman were also injured in the incident.

