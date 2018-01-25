Bawana fire: Illegal factory owner sent to five-day police custody

Factory owner 49-yr-old Manoj Jain (Source: Delhi Police) Factory owner 49-yr-old Manoj Jain (Source: Delhi Police)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent the owner of the firecracker storage unit in Bawana Industrial Area, where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze, to five-day police custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said, “Having considered the submissions in light of the record and gravity of the incident, which had led to the unfortunate demise of 17 persons and injury of two others, this court is of a view that the investigating agency deserves every lawful opportunity to investigate the matter fairly. In these circumstances, this court allows and grants police custody remand of the accused Manoj Jain.”

The owner of the firecracker factory, 49-year-old Manoj Jain, was arrested on January 21. During the hearing in the case, police told the court that they need Jain in custody so that he can help nab the absconding co-accused, Lalit Goyal.

